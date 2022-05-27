IPL 2022: Obed McCoy dismisses Glenn Maxwell after taking brilliant diving catch, watch video

Obed McCoy takes a brilliant diving catch to dismiss Glenn Maxwell

Rajasthan Royals faced off against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday for a place in the final of IPL 2022. Having won the toss, Sanju Samson chose to bowl, after which RCB batsmen struggled to stamp their authority on the bowlers of RR.

Obed McCoy produced one of the moments of the match as he took a brilliant diving catch to dismiss RCB dangerman, Glenn Maxwell.

The incident happened in the 14th over of RCB's inning, as Maxwell looked to accelerate his inning with a big hit against Trent Boult.

The New Zealand pacer bowled a short-pitch delivery which was headed towards the leg side, Maxwell thus tried for a pull shot, but the Australian all-rounder didn't time his shot to perfection and could only lift it high in the air, as McCoy, stationed at fine-leg dived towards his front and pulled off a magnificent catch.

A video of the incident is now going viral:

Talking about the match between RCB and RR, Faf du Plessis' side scored 157/8 in their respective 20 overs after batting first, courtesy of Rajat Patidar's 58 off 42 balls. Skipper Faf du Plessis scored 25 runs, Maxwell got 24, but it was the bowlers of Rajasthan who dominated from the get-go.

Prasidh Krishna got three wickets, and Obed McCoy also got three scalps to stop RCB from running away with it.

RR thus need to score 158 to book a date with Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final of IPL 2022.