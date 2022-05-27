IPL 2022: Twitterati slam Riyan Parag for dropping catch of in-form Rajat Patidar

Riyan Parag was trolled by netizens after he dropped Rajat Patidar's catch

Riyan Parag continues to divide fans on Twitter. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) youngster was on the receiving end of some not so kind words from Twitterati after dropping a catch of an in-form Rajat Patidar, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Friday.

The Qualifier 2 between RCB vs RR started with Virat Kohli's early departure, which set the tone for Rajasthan. They appeared to be choking RCB as Rajat Patidar came out to bat after Kohli and the youngster who had scored 112* runs in his previous game was nearly dismissed early, but Riyan Parag couldn't complete the catch.

Parag had been questioned by fans for his 'attitude' of late, and he didn't help himself on Friday as the Assamese youngster missed a golden opportunity to get rid of Patidar early, who was looking like a threat after he got the reprieve.

Fans on Twitter were not so pleased with Parag's effort, and while some questioned his 'attitude', others trolled him for his fielding.

Here's what netizens had to say about Parag:

Karma is a boomerang...

Thank you ‘Riyan Parag’! pic.twitter.com/Na24cmQuTd May 27, 2022

Riyan Parag is fire in an attitude like @imVkohli and in skills like Riyan Parag — Raashid Sofi (@zestsufi) May 27, 2022

#RRvsRCB



Rajasthan Royals fans after seeing Riyan Parag in playing 11 pic.twitter.com/QuEltzYMSs May 27, 2022

Looks like the people on twitter were ready with drafts just waiting for Riyan Parag to drop a catch in any match. Repercussions of an unacceptable attitude is huge, he will remember this forever. #RCBvsRR #RRvsRCB — Arnav Choubey (@arnavchoubey1) May 27, 2022

More to follow...