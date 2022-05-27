Search icon
IPL 2022: Twitterati slam Riyan Parag for dropping catch of in-form Rajat Patidar

Netizens were not impressed with Riyan Parag after he dropped a catch of an in-form Rajat Patidar, while some questioned his 'attitude'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 27, 2022, 08:50 PM IST

Riyan Parag was trolled by netizens after he dropped Rajat Patidar's catch

Riyan Parag continues to divide fans on Twitter. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) youngster was on the receiving end of some not so kind words from Twitterati after dropping a catch of an in-form Rajat Patidar, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Friday. 

The Qualifier 2 between RCB vs RR started with Virat Kohli's early departure, which set the tone for Rajasthan. They appeared to be choking RCB as Rajat Patidar came out to bat after Kohli and the youngster who had scored 112* runs in his previous game was nearly dismissed early, but Riyan Parag couldn't complete the catch. 

Parag had been questioned by fans for his 'attitude' of late, and he didn't help himself on Friday as the Assamese youngster missed a golden opportunity to get rid of Patidar early, who was looking like a threat after he got the reprieve. 

Fans on Twitter were not so pleased with Parag's effort, and while some questioned his 'attitude', others trolled him for his fielding. 

Here's what netizens had to say about Parag:

