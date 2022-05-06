IPL 2022: Rovman Powell reveals he was 'disappointed', told Rishabh Pant to 'trust' him

Rovman Powell revealed he urged Rishabh Pant to 'trust' him at number five

Rovman Powell thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to bat higher up the order against Sunrisers Hyderabad, helping Delhi Capitals notch a 21-run victory on Thursday.

While David Warner may have walked away with the Man of the Match award, courtesy of his unbeaten 92-run knock, Powell played a destructive role in the final overs of DC's inning, helping Delhi to a massive target of 207/3, which proved to be a mountain too high to climb for Sunrisers.

After the match, Rovman Powell revealed that he was initially a bit disappointed with DC skipper Rishabh Pant, as the Caribbean batter was sent out to bat late, however, he had a chat with the latter, and asked Pant to 'trust' him at number 5.

The move indeed worked wonders on Thursday as Powell struck 19 runs off the final over, including three fours and a six against Umran Malik.

On a larger picture, the West Indian batter worked a 122-run partnership with Warner, which helped Delhi to a blockbuster total.

"Over the last year or so my ability to [bat against] spin has increased, I'm batting [against] spin a lot better and I can bat [against] pace already," he told Star Sports after the match.

The star of Delhi's win over SRH further added, "I just told him [Pant] to trust me at No. 5, give me a chance to start, to bat the first 15-20 balls, that's how I want to bat, and then [after] 20 balls I'll try to maximise."

Powell further revealed that he had approached the DC skipper Pant, and the head coach Ricky Ponting as well, to plead his case to bat up the order.

"I came to the IPL knowing that I'm in good form, knowing that I've done a lot of work. At the start of the IPL, it was a little bit tough for me," stated the 28-year-old.

He continued, "I just keep believing in myself. I had a conversation with Rishabh, explaining to him that I was a little bit disappointed to bat at No. 8 in that game. But it is the nature of the game, whatever the situation you have been placed in, you have to do your best. Rishabh and the coach [Ricky Ponting], they came up with a conclusion and plan and let me bat a little bit earlier now."