IPL 2022 RCB vs MI: MCA Stadium pitch and weather report for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match

The 18th match of the Tata IPL 2022 will be between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in Pune. While Bangalore is currently placed in the fifth position, Mumbai Indians are currently sitting in the ninth spot on the points table.

The Bangalore franchise has played three matches this season where they won two matches while Mumbai Indians also played three matches this season so far where they lost all of those games.

READ | RCB vs MI Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2022

RCB vs MI weather forecast

The temperature in Pune is expected to be around 31°C with 52% humidity and 13-15 km/hr wind speed. There will be no precipitation during the game on Saturday.

RCB vs MI - MCA Stadium pitch report

The wicket at the MCA Stadium in Pune will be helpful for batters initially but could also assist spinners. The chasing team will have an advantage. The boundary size is approximately 80-85 meters.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), David Willey, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen/Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi