IPL 2022: Ahead of Gujarat Titans' roadshow, fans storm the streets of Ahmedabad, see viral pics

Gujarat Titans will be hosting a road show in Ahmedabad

All the roads in Ahmedabad today lead to Usmanpura Riverfront, wherein the Gujarat Titans (GT) will be doing a roadshow along with the fans to celebrate their maiden IPL triumph.

Ahead of the roadshow, photos of fans flocking to the street of Ahmedabad have gone viral on social media. Gujarat Titans' will be doing the roadshow on their bus, and the caravan will march till Vishwakunj Riverfront, as per reports.

The franchise even shared a picture of their bus, which was decorated after GT's triumph in IPL 2022.

Here are the viral pictures of fans storming to the streets of Ahmedabad before Gujarat Titans' roadshow began:

Hardik Pandya's side defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 7 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday to become the second team after RR to win the IPL title in their maiden season.

More to follow...