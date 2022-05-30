Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IPL 2022: Ahead of Gujarat Titans' roadshow, fans storm the streets of Ahmedabad, see viral pics

Gujarat Titans have planned to host a roadshow in Ahmedabad, after winning the IPL 2022 trophy. Before the roadshow, visuals of fans are going viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 30, 2022, 06:39 PM IST

IPL 2022: Ahead of Gujarat Titans' roadshow, fans storm the streets of Ahmedabad, see viral pics
Gujarat Titans will be hosting a road show in Ahmedabad

All the roads in Ahmedabad today lead to Usmanpura Riverfront, wherein the Gujarat Titans (GT) will be doing a roadshow along with the fans to celebrate their maiden IPL triumph. 

Ahead of the roadshow, photos of fans flocking to the street of Ahmedabad have gone viral on social media. Gujarat Titans' will be doing the roadshow on their bus, and the caravan will march till Vishwakunj Riverfront, as per reports. 

The franchise even shared a picture of their bus, which was decorated after GT's triumph in IPL 2022. 

READ| IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya emulates MS Dhoni, receives IPL trophy and hands it over to youngsters

Here are the viral pictures of fans storming to the streets of Ahmedabad before Gujarat Titans' roadshow began:

Hardik Pandya's side defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 7 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday to become the second team after RR to win the IPL title in their maiden season. 

More to follow...

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.