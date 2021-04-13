IPL 2021, RR vs PBKS: Sanju Samson keeps coin in his pocket after toss, leaves match referee in shock

The fourth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings on Monday (April 12) started on a light note as debutant captain Sanju Samson decided to keep the coin after winning the toss.

Samson, the Rajasthan Royals skipper, was happy to win his first toss and it seems that he decided to keep the coin as a souvenier. Samson's move left the even the match referee surprised.

Though Rajasthan Royals won the toss and decided to bowl first at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, they faced defeat in their opening clash of the IPL 2021. Punjab Kings batted superbly to scored a whopping 221/6 with skipper KL Rahul leading the charge.

In reply, Rajasthan Royals put up a very good fight and came very near to register a historic win but they lost the game by 4 runs. Samson played a brilliant innings and went on to score 119 runs.

Sanju Samson become the first man to get a hundred on captaincy debut. This is his third IPL hundred in total. He reached the century mark in the 18th over after he struck pacer Jhye Richardson for 14 runs in the first three balls of his over.

The skipper came in to bat at the Wankhede Stadium after his side lost the opener, Ben Stokes, for a duck. RR lost Stokes in the very first over as Mohammed Shami gave Punjab the early breakthrough.