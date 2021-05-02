IPL 2021: Mark Taylor surprised that Steve Smith stayed back in India despite 'small contract'

Commentator and former Australian cricket captain Mark Taylor has expressed his amazement at 'so many' Australian cricketers staying back for the Indian Premier League (IPL), especially Steve Smith, despite getting small contracts. Taylor suggested that someone like Steve Smith, who was bought for INR 2.2 crores in the player auction, should have got more and was surprised that he even went to India for that in the first place.

During a discussion on Channel 9 about the same, Taylor said, "I was a little surprised that so many of the Australians went over there. If you’re Pat Cummins, he’s on something around (INR 15.5 crore), so that’s very hard to knock back for six weeks of playing cricket.

“Steve Smith was an interesting one because his contract was about Australian dollars 350,000 (Rs 2.2 crore with Delhi Capitals), which is not to be sneezed at but for a guy like Steve Smith, it’s not as big a contract as it probably should have been. I was surprised he decided to go," Taylor added.

Despite, three cricketers Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa returning home amid the raging crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India, 14 Australian cricketers, members of the coaching staff and commentary teams, many Australian players are still in India doing their respective jobs.

But with the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup still slated to be played in India, IPL would play a very important role in the players acclimatising themselves to the Indian pitches and conditions, they'll probably have to deal with later this year in the much-anticipated tournament.

Steve Smith, who didn't feature in the first couple of games for the Delhi Capitals has played all the games for the men in blue since and has played a couple of key innings for them especially in the two Chennai games.