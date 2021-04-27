David Warner, Steve Smith to withdraw from IPL 2021, here's what media reports are claiming

After three Australian players - Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, and Andrew Tye - pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) mid-way, reports of Steve Smith and David Warner also looking to fly back home are doing the rounds.

The reports come amidst the record-breaking coronavirus cases in India which have led to Australia potentially closing its borders. However, with Australia announcing that it will suspend all direct passenger flights from India until May 15, plans for Aussie players to leave India have been halted.

The decision to halt flights has come to prevent more virulent coronavirus variants from entering the country.

So are Steve Smith and David Warner looking to return back?

According to Australian media, they are reporting that their government is debating over issuing all flights from India which is dealing with record coronavirus cases on a daily basis.

"Australian cricketers including David Warner and Steve Smith are now hoping to be flown home to India before borders shut," news agency IANS quoted 9News as saying on Tuesday.

The report also claimed that around 30 Australian players, coaches, and commentators are 'keen to get out of India' due to the 'deteriorating situation right across the country.'

Australia Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said that they have an obligation to ensure the safety of its 8,000 citizens in India. "Our primary responsibility is to keep Australians safe and secure, so that is our overarching responsibility," Andrews was quoted as saying by ABC.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has asked for the suspension of flights from India. "I do believe now is the time to suspend those flights," Palaszczuk was quoted as saying by 9news.

However, amid all this, Mumbai Indians pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile says he plans to stick with his franchise. "Everyone's got their own opinions on it and different situations for them," Coulter-Nile told cricket.com.au.

"I was surprised to see AJ (Andre Tye) go home, and then Zamps and Richo (Kane Richardson), but when you speak to them, you definitely understand where they're coming from," he added.

As for the IPL 2021, while Warner captains Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Smith is representing Delhi Capitals (DC) this season.