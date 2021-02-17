IPL 2021: Kings XI Punjab are now 'Punjab Kings', go blank on social media

Kings XI Punjab, henceforth, will be called 'Punjab Kings'. The Punjab-based franchise announced their new name, a day before the IPL 2021 auction and will be revealing the new logo on Wednesday evening. After the announcement, the social media handles of the side went blank before the public reveal, later in the day.

The franchise, owned by Preity Zinta, Mohit Burman, Karan Paul and Ness Wadia, began their new journey on Wednesday by dropping 'XI' from their name and interchanging the places of the remaining two words in the original name.

A Punjab Kings release said, "Kickstarting the IPL season, Kings XI Punjab today announces the unveiling of a new brand identity i.e., Punjab Kings and logo which communicates the spirit of Punjab. The new brand name enhances the connection, that the team has built over the years with its fan base around the world and helps it to stand out amongst competition."

"The new brand identity is more contemporary and evolved, extends to accentuate the team’s Punjabi provenance. Through the renewed identity, the spirit of Punjab is coming to light, infusing vigor and vibrancy while maintaining the long legacy through the motif, lion. The brand name and monogram, lion in the team’s logo stand for exuberance. It is symbolic to the dynamic and distinctive edge of the team, through its sharp forms. While the color stands for vibrancy, the roaring lion monogram has been simplified to an iconic rendition which fits into a confined space while giving all the elements a very modern feel."

Satish Menon, CEO, Punjab Kings, talking about the new identity of the brand said, “Punjab Kings is a more evolved brand name, and we understand it was a right time for us to move focus on the core brand itself. The change in brand identity is not about changing our brand ethos but celebrating our one-ness as we stand in unit like a family. The new logo honors the liveliness and vibrancy of the brand and provides modern elements, while we stand out from rest of the teams.”

Meanwhile, the Punjab team's all social media handles went blank before the official public reveal with Preity Zinta, skipper KL Rahul and legendary Chris Gayle later in the day.