IPL 2021 CSK vs RR head-to-head stats, records, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers, everything you need to know

The Chennai Super Kings made a smashing comeback after their loss in the first game of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) beating the Punjab Kings comprehensively by six wickets after they restricted the men in red to just 106 runs in their 20 overs. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals too have had a similar start to their campaign in the ongoing season of the IPL as they clinched a thriller against the Delhi Capitals after losing the first against the Kings by just four runs.

The men in yellow have enjoyed dominance against their Friday's opponents in the recent encounters, winning three of the last five. With Mumbai surface producing another high-scorer on Sunday night between the Capitals and the Kings, both teams would want to post big totals seeing the number of runs on Wankhede wicket.

Head-to-head: 24 games, CSK - 14, RR - 10

The Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals have faced each other 24 times in the 11 seasons of the IPL (the two sides were suspended for 2016 and 2017 seasons) since the inception of the lucrative league since 2008 and the men in yellow have won 14 and the Royals have won 10 of the 24 encounters between the two sides.

In the last season, the Royals won both games, one at Sharjah and one at Abu Dhabi. First one was a high-scorer where the Royals amassed 216 runs owing to current skipper Sanju Samson's knock of 85 runs and they won the game by 16 runs, while the second one was a low-scorer where the Royals restricted the Super Kings to 124 and chased the score down with seven wickets remaining.

Shane Watson leads the most runs list

Former Australian all-rounder, who has played for both the Super Kings and the Royals is the leading run-scorer in the CSK vs RR clashes with 711 runs. Watson retired from all forms of the game after the end of the last year's IPL. Watson is followed by Suresh Raina, who has scored 638 runs against the Royals in the 10 seasons he has featured in the IPl in yellow.

Dwayne Bravo is the leading wicket-taker

All-rounder Dwayne Bravo is the leading wicket-taker in the CSK vs RR clashes with 15 scalps and he is joined by his CSK teammate Ravindra Jadeja, who has also 15 wickets to his name as like Watson, Jadeja has also played for both sides. Former South African all-rounder Albie Morkel, who played for CSK till 2012 has taken 14 wickets.