IPL 2020 set to be hit with further delay due to coronavirus outbreak in India: Report

Headlines

South Africa unveil squad for World Cup 2023, Temba Bavuma named skipper

Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services to be excluded from NSE indices from this date; check details

Chandrayaan-3 update: ISRO releases 3D images of moon's surface

India’s World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma opens up on India’s bowling attack, says 'we wanted an off-spinner but...'

Charlie Chopra trailer: Wamiqa Gabbi embarks on a journey to unveil murder mystery in town full of suspects

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

South Africa unveil squad for World Cup 2023, Temba Bavuma named skipper

Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services to be excluded from NSE indices from this date; check details

India’s World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma opens up on India’s bowling attack, says 'we wanted an off-spinner but...'

Benefits of white pepper

Foods that make you feel bloated

7 Skincare mistakes to avoid to get healthy skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Virat Kohli Is An Emotion!: Nepal's Sompal Kami Shares Heartwarming Moment With King Kohli

BCCI Announces India's WC Squad: Know What Rohit Sharma Said On Exclusion Of Key Player Like Chahal

Big Concern For India: Ahead Of World Cup 2023, Know The Teams With 'Highest Catch Efficiency'

Charlie Chopra trailer: Wamiqa Gabbi embarks on a journey to unveil murder mystery in town full of suspects

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

Teachers' Day: Rani Mukerji reveals how she emulated her ‘kind-hearted’ teachers in ‘life-changing’ film Hichki

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2020 set to be hit with further delay due to coronavirus outbreak in India: Report

Last week, ANI reported that BCCI is set to hold a conference call with all the IPL franchises on Tuesday (March 24).

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 23, 2020, 07:26 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

According to the latest reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to further postpone the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) kick-off.

Earlier in this month, BCCI decided to suspend IPL 2020 till April 15, 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in India.

However, according to India Today's reports, the country's governing body is now again considering to further delay the league.

Allegedly, the BCCI is also considering to call off the cash-rich tournament if the health situation gets too out of hand.

Last week, ANI reported that BCCI is set to hold a conference call with all the IPL franchises on Tuesday (March 24).

A BCCI source said: "BCCI and IPL franchise to have a conference call on coming Tuesday to discuss the process and further way of IPL 2020".

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on March 13 declared that the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic has moved from China, where new cases reported have drastically decreased, to Europe, where most countries are seeing a climb in infections and fatalities.

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts.

India so far has 415 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, as per the Health Ministry, while four people have died due to the highly contagious virus.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander set into sleep mode, hoping for its 'awakening' by Sep 22, says ISRO

Meet IPS Sweety Sahrawat, who quit her job to fulfil her father's dream, cracked UPSC with AIR 187

One Nation, One Election: Congress slams government for including Ghulam Nabi Azad instead of Kharge in committee

Step inside Hema Malini's Mumbai home with antique living area, dance hall, portraits of Dharmendra, Esha Deol, Ahana

50-year-old teacher allegedly rapes several Class 5, 6 students in Arunachal Pradesh, arrested

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE