IPL 2020 set to be hit with further delay due to coronavirus outbreak in India: Report

Last week, ANI reported that BCCI is set to hold a conference call with all the IPL franchises on Tuesday (March 24).

According to the latest reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to further postpone the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) kick-off.

Earlier in this month, BCCI decided to suspend IPL 2020 till April 15, 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in India.

However, according to India Today's reports, the country's governing body is now again considering to further delay the league.

Allegedly, the BCCI is also considering to call off the cash-rich tournament if the health situation gets too out of hand.

A BCCI source said: "BCCI and IPL franchise to have a conference call on coming Tuesday to discuss the process and further way of IPL 2020".

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on March 13 declared that the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic has moved from China, where new cases reported have drastically decreased, to Europe, where most countries are seeing a climb in infections and fatalities.

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts.

India so far has 415 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, as per the Health Ministry, while four people have died due to the highly contagious virus.