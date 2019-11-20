IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians allrounder Kieron Pollard unfollows skipper Rohit Sharma on Twitter

West Indies' limited-overs skipper Kieron Pollard has unfollowed Indian Premier League (IPL) side Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma on Twitter ahead of Team India's series against the Windies in December.

Kieron Pollard and Rohit Sharma are longtime buddies both and off the pitch for the Mumbai franchise who have lifted the IPL trophy four times have been one of the most dominating and consistent T20 teams other than MS Dhoni-led CSK in the tournament.

However, Pollard has recently unfriended Sharma on Twitter which has generated a lot of controversies.

The Mumbai-based franchise have been crowned as the IPL champions in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019 under the leadership Rohit Sharma and have been outperforming their opponents under pressure for the past few seasons.

Going into the 2020 season of the IPL, MI on November 15 released their team ahead of the auction day in December.

Traded: Trent Boult from Delhi Capitals, Dhawal Kulkarni from Rajasthan Royals, Sherfane Rutherford from Delhi Capitals, Siddhesh Lad to Kolkata Knight Riders, Mayank Markande to Delhi Capitals/ Rajasthan Royals.

Released: Evin Lewis, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff, Beuran Hendricks, Ben Cutting, Yuvraj Singh, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Pankaj Jaswal, Alzarri Joseph.

Retained: Rohit Sharma (C), Kieron Pollard, Quinton de Kock, Mitchell McClenaghan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Aditya Tare, Jayant Yadav, Anukul Roy, Anmolpreet Singh.