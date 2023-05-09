Injured Jofra Archer ruled out of IPL 2023 ahead of MI vs RCB match, replacement revealed (Photo: Twitter/IPL)

Inured bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out from the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). The English pacer, who plays for Mumbai Indians (MI), will return home to focus on his rehabilitation, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Tuesday.

This comes ahead of the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match on Tuesday. Chris Jordan will join the MI squad for the rest of the season as his replacement.

"Archer has been recovering from right elbow surgery. However, pushing through the discomfort whilst recently playing, hoping it will settle, has proven challenging. Therefore, it has been agreed for him to return to the UK for a period of rest and rehabilitation to give him the best opportunity for a full recovery," the ECB statement read.

The paceman has played five for MI this season and has struggled to make an impact, taking two wickets and conceding 9.50 runs per over. The 28-year-old did feature in Mumbai`s opening game of the season before being sidelined for the next four games due to soreness in his elbow. He made his return to international cricket earlier this year after a lengthy injury lay-off.





Chris Jordan will join the MI squad for the rest of the season.



Chris replaces Jofra Archer, whose recovery and fitness continues to be monitored by ECB. Jofra will return home to focus on his rehabilitation.… pic.twitter.com/wMPBdmhDRf — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 9, 2023

The injury ensured that he kept being in and out of the playing XI and also forced him to fly to Belgium for minor surgery. Jordan, who has been picked by MI for Rs 2 crore as Archer`s replacement, went unsold at December`s auction. He has played 28 IPL games thus far with a tally of 27 wickets.

After making his IPL debut in 2016, Jordan has played for Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The speedster has represented England in 87 T20Is and has scalped 96 T20I wickets.

