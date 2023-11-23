Headlines

Discover endless style possibilities with versatile ring sets on Amazon

'Only 2 people': Suryakumar Yadav's light-hearted response to low turnout in press conference goes viral

Top 4 Washing machines to buy under 10000

Transform your space with beautiful artificial plants on Amazon

DNA Explainer: What is ClearFake, a threat to laptop users? How is it different from Deepfake?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Discover endless style possibilities with versatile ring sets on Amazon

'Only 2 people': Suryakumar Yadav's light-hearted response to low turnout in press conference goes viral

Top 4 Washing machines to buy under 10000

 6 most violent scenes from Animal trailer 

7 cheapest cities in India 

This country has no single Muslim

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Animal trailer: Ranbir Kapoor will kill everyone to win papa Anil's love, Bobby Deol's blood-soaked avatar shocks fans

Karan Johar says Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra didn't want Alia Bhatt in SOTY: 'Kept sending me images of...'

Watch: Agastya Nanda cuts birthday cake with rumoured girlfriend Suhana Khan by his side, video goes viral

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Only 2 people': Suryakumar Yadav's light-hearted response to low turnout in press conference goes viral

India captain Suryakumar Yadav was left stunned by a low turn-out of media in the pre-match press conference ahead of the T20I series vs Australia,

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 02:49 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India's stand-in captain, Suryakumar Yadav, expressed surprise at the noticeably low media presence during the pre-match press conference ahead of the 1st T20I against Australia in Vizag. With only two journalists in attendance, Yadav jokingly remarked, "Only 2 people?" before addressing the queries from the journalists present. The limited media turnout added a unique touch to the prelude of the series.

The T20I series between India and Australia kicks off merely four days after the intense ODI World Cup Final on November 19, where Australia emerged victorious in Ahmedabad, securing their sixth trophy. The swift transition from the emotional World Cup final to the T20I series posed a challenge for both teams, and players had to quickly refocus and prepare for the upcoming matches.

Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne expressed concerns about the tight schedule in his pre-match comments, emphasizing the difficulty in comprehending the swift turnaround for the players. Labuschagne stated, "It is astonishing that there’s another game tomorrow. It’s hard to fathom how those guys are going to be playing in a day’s time," highlighting the demanding nature of the schedule.

India has opted for a youthful squad for the T20I series against Australia, with notable absentees including Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Jasprit Bumrah. The team is expected to provide opportunities to emerging talents from the Asian Games' side in the upcoming matches.

India Squad:
Ishan Kishan (w)
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Suryakumar Yadav (c)
Tilak Varma
Shivam Dube
Rinku Singh
Axar Patel
Ravi Bishnoi
Arshdeep Singh
Prasidh Krishna
Mukesh Kumar
Washington Sundar
Avesh Khan
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Jitesh Sharma

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Upgrade your home decor with trendy and beautiful table covers on Amazon

DNA Verified: Did PM Modi leave Pat Cummins alone with ICC trophy after World Cup 2023 final? Know truth here

Discover endless style possibilities with versatile ring sets on Amazon

Stay fashionable with amazing collection of stylish hand bags on Amazon

Discover stylish sunglasses for every occasions on Amazon

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE