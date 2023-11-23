'Only 2 people': Suryakumar Yadav's light-hearted response to low turnout in press conference goes viral

India captain Suryakumar Yadav was left stunned by a low turn-out of media in the pre-match press conference ahead of the T20I series vs Australia,

India's stand-in captain, Suryakumar Yadav, expressed surprise at the noticeably low media presence during the pre-match press conference ahead of the 1st T20I against Australia in Vizag. With only two journalists in attendance, Yadav jokingly remarked, "Only 2 people?" before addressing the queries from the journalists present. The limited media turnout added a unique touch to the prelude of the series.

The T20I series between India and Australia kicks off merely four days after the intense ODI World Cup Final on November 19, where Australia emerged victorious in Ahmedabad, securing their sixth trophy. The swift transition from the emotional World Cup final to the T20I series posed a challenge for both teams, and players had to quickly refocus and prepare for the upcoming matches.

Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne expressed concerns about the tight schedule in his pre-match comments, emphasizing the difficulty in comprehending the swift turnaround for the players. Labuschagne stated, "It is astonishing that there’s another game tomorrow. It’s hard to fathom how those guys are going to be playing in a day’s time," highlighting the demanding nature of the schedule.

India has opted for a youthful squad for the T20I series against Australia, with notable absentees including Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Jasprit Bumrah. The team is expected to provide opportunities to emerging talents from the Asian Games' side in the upcoming matches.

India Squad:

Ishan Kishan (w)

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Suryakumar Yadav (c)

Tilak Varma

Shivam Dube

Rinku Singh

Axar Patel

Ravi Bishnoi

Arshdeep Singh

Prasidh Krishna

Mukesh Kumar

Washington Sundar

Avesh Khan

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Jitesh Sharma