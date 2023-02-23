Indian Premier League 2023: Australia star batter to lead Delhi Capitals in Rishabh Pant's absence

Image Source: Twitter

Australia's batting star, David Warner, is set to lead the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, which is scheduled to begin on March 31. Warner will be taking the reins in the absence of Rishabh Pant, who is still recovering from injuries sustained in a car accident last December.

Warner had captained the Sunrisers Hyderabad during the 2021 Indian Premier League season, but was relieved of his duties midway through the campaign and replaced by Kane Williamson. The Australian had led SRH to their only IPL title in 2016, and now all-rounder Axar Patel will serve as the team's vice-captain.

“David will be our captain and Axar Patel will be his deputy," Cricbuzz quoted a member of the ownership group of DC as saying.

Last year, Pant's Delhi Capitals endured a tumultuous season, winning seven matches and losing seven to finish fifth in the points table. Unfortunately, the franchise received a devastating blow when their wicketkeeper-batter's car collided with a divider in Uttarakhand while he was driving home to spend New Year's Day with his family. He sustained multiple injuries and was airlifted to Mumbai for surgery after initially being treated in Dehradun.

There is no definitive timeline for when the 25-year-old will return to competitive cricket, yet his recovery appears to be progressing smoothly, as evidenced by the updates he has shared on his social media accounts.

Warner has returned home from the ongoing India tour to begin his recovery from an elbow fracture. During the Delhi Test, he sustained blows to his body and suffered a concussion, which forced him to withdraw from Australia's second innings and be replaced by Matt Renshaw in the playing XI. It was later revealed that he had also fractured his elbow, ruling him out of the remaining two Tests of the India series.

READ| 'He looks a bit overweight on TV': India legend on Rohit's fitness