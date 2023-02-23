'He looks a bit overweight on TV': India legend on Rohit's fitness

India captain Rohit Sharma

Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, Team India has been dominating Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home. India delivered a crushing defeat to Australia in the opening Test in Nagpur, winning by an innings and 132 runs, and followed it up with a six-wicket victory in the second game in Delhi. With these two impressive wins, India has asserted their dominance in the series and is well on their way to reclaiming the trophy.

Rohit has been instrumental with the bat, helping the hosts take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match Test series. The right-handed opener has been in fine form, registering scores of 120, 31, and 31 in the three innings he has played thus far. His impressive performances have been a major factor in the team's success, and he looks set to continue his run of good form in the remaining matches.

Despite his success as a batter and leader, legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev was critical of the Indian skipper's fitness while speaking on ABP News. The 1983 World Cup-winning captain emphatically stated that Rohit Sharma needs to focus on his physical conditioning, particularly his weight.

“It is very important (to be fit). More so for a captain. It's a shame if you are not fit. Rohit needs to put some hard work on it,” Kapil said.

"He is a great batter but when you talk about his fitness, he looks a bit overweight, at least on TV. Yes, it's different when you look at someone on TV and then in real life. But from whatever I see, Rohit is a great player and a great captain, but he needs to get fit. Look at Virat, whenever you see him, you say, ‘that’s some fitness!'.

Criticisms of Rohit Sharma's fitness have been circulating for some time, and have resurfaced after the batsman missed multiple series due to hamstring injuries. Sharma, however, has remained tight-lipped on the matter, instead focusing on the team and his own performance.

Rohit Sharma will be back in action for the third Test against Australia, slated to take place in Indore on March 1st.

