India vs South Africa 4th T20I: Will rain play spoilsport at SCA Stadium in Rajkot?

Saurashtra Cricket Stadium in Rajkot will host India vs South Africa 4th T20I

After staging a roaring comeback into the series by beating South Africa by 48 runs in Vizag in a do-or-die game, India will hope to level the series with another win at the Saurashtra Cricket Stadium in Rajkot.

While Rishabh Pant's men kept themselves alive in the five-match series by picking up their first win lately, they cannot afford another loss which would hand the series to the Proteas.

Team India will hope to give a strong account of themselves in the fourth match and force the series into the final T20I, which would be the series decider.

South Africa meanwhile would like to forget the third game like a nightmare and try to clinch the series tonight itself. They could be boosted by the return of Quinton de Kock who was recently seen sweating it out in the nets after recovering from a wrist injury.

India vs South Africa 4th T20I weather forecast

Not so good news for India as apart from the Proteas side, the weather could also play spoilsport in their hope to level the series, because Rajkot has received some rain in the past.

According to weather.com, the conditions in Rajkot on Friday will be cloudy, with chances of scattered thunderstorms during the evening. The humidity will be expected to be around 77 per cent, and rain could well play spoilsport.

India vs South Africa 4th T20I pitch report

The surface of Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium is like heaven for batsmen, with the pitch offering assistance to batters during both innings. Traditionally, there is very little help for the pacers early on, however, spinners could come in handy during the middle overs.