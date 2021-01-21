India vs England Tests in Chennai to see fans? BCCI requesting Tamil Nadu government to allow 50 percent capacity

The India vs England four-Test series that will be played in February will be a special series. This is the first time that a series will be played in India amidst the coronavirus pandemic. the first two Tests will be played in Chennai, which will be the first for the venue in close to five years. Initially, an official in the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association had stated that the matches will be played behind closed doors and that no fans will be allowed. Now, it seems that the stance could be reversed. In a report by the Indian Express, the BCCI is apparently requesting the Tamil Nadu government to allow 50 percent crowd attendance at Chepauk for the two Tests. Currently, the Tamil Nadu government has given permission for theatres to run at 50 percent capacity. A senior BCCI source has also told PTI that the Indian board is in talks with TNCA and the state health officials to allow fans for the matches on February 5 and February 13.

The sudden reversal of the decision comes from the fact that the BCCI have closely observed how Cricket Australia managed to conduct the Tests in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane amidst the coronavirus pandemic. In all the stadiums, there was limited capacity, with Melbourne allowing 30,000 fans in attendance while Sydney and Brisbane had only 50 percent of the stadium capacity in attendance with strict social distancing norms and making masks mandatory.

Quarantine and bio-bubble rules

For the Indian cricket team, they will have to arrive in Chennai on January 27 and go into hard quarantine for three days. After that, they can use the gym and will be allowed to train. However, the bio-bubble rule in Chennai and the one in Ahmedabad will be slightly different. Both sides will be flying by chartered planes to both the venues and that is the reason why India has named a squad for the first two Tests only. England will also be naming the squad later in the day and it is reported that it will only be for the first two Tests.

England is currently in Sri Lanka for two Tests and they will play the second Test in Galle on January 22. England won the first Test in Galle as they extended their winning streak to five Tests in Sri Lanka. In England's last tour to India in 2016, they were hammered 4-0 by a determined India outfit led by Virat Kohli.