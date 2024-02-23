India vs England 4th Test: Joe Root's century takes ENG to 302/7 at stumps on Day 1

England faced trouble at 112/5, but Root and Foakes steadied the ship with a strong partnership after Lunch, marking the first session in this series without losing a wicket.

Joe Root's magnificent century has kept England in the game at the end of Day 1, with the team reaching 302/7 at Stumps. Akash Deep had a memorable debut, dismantling England's top order early on and giving India the advantage. The spin duo of Ashwin and Jadeja then struck quickly before Lunch, further solidifying India's control.

England faced trouble at 112/5, but Root and Foakes steadied the ship with a strong partnership after Lunch, marking the first session in this series without losing a wicket. Their partnership surpassed 100 runs, and although they picked up the pace after tea, Siraj's aggressive spell led to the dismissals of Foakes and Hartley, shifting the momentum back to India.

Mohammed Siraj made a breakthrough in the final session of Day 1, dismissing Ben Foakes for 47 to end a gritty 113-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Root and Foakes put their aggressive batting style on hold, frustrating India with their resistance, evident in the frowns on their faces towards the end of the session and Rohit Sharma using their last review for an LBW decision against Foakes.

Stumps on the opening day in Ranchi!



wickets in the final session for #TeamIndia as England move to 302/7



Scorecard https://t.co/FUbQ3MhXfH#INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/zno8LN6XAI — BCCI (@BCCI) February 23, 2024

Earlier, pacer Akash Deep had a dream debut in his Test career, taking three wickets in his first six overs and leaving England struggling after winning the toss and choosing to bat.

Also Read| Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan likely to lose BCCI central contracts for skipping Ranji Trophy games: Report