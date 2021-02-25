'Don't know what's the case with Gujaratis and left-arm spinning all-rounders,' says Virat Kohli after Motera win

Indian skipper Virat Kohli heaped praise on Axar Patel while mentioning Ravindra Jadeja in the post-match presentation after beating England

The local boy Axar Patel has been having a dream run as far as Test cricket is concerned. Patel took 11 wickets in the match and became the first bowler in the history of Test cricket to take 10 wickets in a day-night match. He added these 11 to the tally of 7 wickets, he took in the first match.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli couldn't stop raving Patel, for the fabulous start to his Test career. While praising the tall left-arm spinner from Gujarat, Kohli remembered another left-arm spinning all-rounder belonging to the same state, Ravindra Jadeja, who is nursing his thumb injury, which he suffered during India's tour of Australia.

When asked about having a great problem of choosing the best between the plethora of spin all-rounders, Kohli said, "It's amazing. I'm sure, a lot of people when Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) got injured, would have been relieved. But this guy (Axar) comes in and bowls faster than Jaddu and from a greater height.

"Look I don't know what's the case with Gujaratis and left-arm spinning all-rounders. They seem to be a nightmare for the batters," he added.

Complimenting Axar for taking to Test cricket like a fish to the water, Kohli said, "I think he bowled amazingly well, Axar. And, it's testimony to his hard work, his accuracy, that's exactly why we picked him. It's impossible to sweep him, it's impossible to defend him all day. If the wicket gives him anything, he's just a very lethal bowler."

Axar finished with figures of 11/70 in the match as he was awarded the player of the match for his exceptional performances in the day-night Test, which India won by 10 wickets as the hosts finished the game in just two days, to take lead in the series by 2-1.