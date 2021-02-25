'Don't know what's the case with Gujaratis and left-arm spinning all-rounders,' says Virat Kohli after Motera win

Headlines

'Psl talent exposed': Fans erupt after Sai Sudarshan's match-winning 104 helps IND A beat PAK A in Emerging Asia Cup

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri slams Jiya Shankar for mixing handwash in Elvish Yadav's water, says 'this is insane...'

India vs Pakistan Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Sai Sudharsan's blazing ton helps IND A beat PAK A by 8 wickets

Rhea Chakraborty reacts after NCB decides not to challenge her bail in drugs case

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries' 'buy 1 get 1' offer, what it means for 36 lakh shareholders

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Psl talent exposed': Fans erupt after Sai Sudarshan's match-winning 104 helps IND A beat PAK A in Emerging Asia Cup

Neetu Kapoor posts cryptic note after Kangana Ranaut takes indirect dig at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's marriage

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri slams Jiya Shankar for mixing handwash in Elvish Yadav's water, says 'this is insane...'

Top 10 cricketers to play 500 international matches

Meet IAS Sonal Goel, ex-CS, law graduate, who enjoys a massive fanbase

Heart health tips: Cardiac arrest signs that you should never ignore

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

Record Alert! Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni, Inches Closer To Sachin Tendulkar In This Elite List

Vivek Agnihotri announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported', Bawaal Screening, Ve Kamleya & More | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 19

"An Old Lady Came Up In Tears": Nathan Lyon Reveals His Side Of Lord's Long Room Incident

Neetu Kapoor posts cryptic note after Kangana Ranaut takes indirect dig at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's marriage

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri slams Jiya Shankar for mixing handwash in Elvish Yadav's water, says 'this is insane...'

Rhea Chakraborty reacts after NCB decides not to challenge her bail in drugs case

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Don't know what's the case with Gujaratis and left-arm spinning all-rounders,' says Virat Kohli after Motera win

Indian skipper Virat Kohli heaped praise on Axar Patel while mentioning Ravindra Jadeja in the post-match presentation after beating England

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 25, 2021, 09:48 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The local boy Axar Patel has been having a dream run as far as Test cricket is concerned. Patel took 11 wickets in the match and became the first bowler in the history of Test cricket to take 10 wickets in a day-night match. He added these 11 to the tally of 7 wickets, he took in the first match.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli couldn't stop raving Patel, for the fabulous start to his Test career. While praising the tall left-arm spinner from Gujarat, Kohli remembered another left-arm spinning all-rounder belonging to the same state, Ravindra Jadeja, who is nursing his thumb injury, which he suffered during India's tour of Australia.

When asked about having a great problem of choosing the best between the plethora of spin all-rounders, Kohli said, "It's amazing. I'm sure, a lot of people when Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) got injured, would have been relieved. But this guy (Axar) comes in and bowls faster than Jaddu and from a greater height.

"Look I don't know what's the case with Gujaratis and left-arm spinning all-rounders. They seem to be a nightmare for the batters," he added.

Complimenting Axar for taking to Test cricket like a fish to the water, Kohli said, "I think he bowled amazingly well, Axar. And, it's testimony to his hard work, his accuracy, that's exactly why we picked him. It's impossible to sweep him, it's impossible to defend him all day. If the wicket gives him anything, he's just a very lethal bowler."

Axar finished with figures of 11/70 in the match as he was awarded the player of the match for his exceptional performances in the day-night Test, which India won by 10 wickets as the hosts finished the game in just two days, to take lead in the series by 2-1.

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

DNA Special: Opposition parties form 'INDIA' front, challenges remain in coordination

'Vendetta': DMK after ED raids Tamil Nadu minister, his MP son in money laundering case

Jacqueliene Fernandez sets internet on fire, drops sexy photos in black crop top and low-waist jeans

2023 Range Rover Velar bookings open in India, deliveries to begin in September

Seema Haider spy mystery deepens: Pakistani woman’s connection to ISI, Pak Army revealed; ‘fake’ ID card investigated

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE