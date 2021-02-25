Headlines

ICC World Test Championship: India keep hopes alive for the Lord's date with New Zealand in final

India, after having won two consecutive matches against England in the ongoing series, have kept their hopes alive of reaching the WTC final at Lord's

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 25, 2021, 10:49 PM IST

Team India, after beating England in the third Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium, have kept their hopes alive of featuring in the final of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) at the Lord's in June this year. By the virtue of this win, India took their points percentage in the WTC points table to 71, to reach the top spot.

To officially qualify for the final, India will have to avoid a loss in the final game of the four-match series at the same venue in Ahmedabad. As, India currently stand on 490 points out of 690 contested, to have their PCT ahead of Australia's (69.2), they'll need at least nine points, a draw will give them 10 and a victory will give them 30.

New Zealand have already qualified as they became the first team to make it to the summit clash after Cricket Australia postponed the three-match series against South Africa due to COVID-19 concerns. 

India defeated the England side by 10 wickets in the day-night Test at Narendra Modi Stadium, finishing the game in just two days. England batted first and made just 112 runs in their first innings. India's response, although a tame one, was just enough to surpass the visitors' score owing to a Rohit Sharma brilliance, who scored 66 runs in the first innings.

India got a 33-run lead and it proved to be a crucial one, even though not substantial. Axar Patel starred again with another five-wicket haul as he ended up with 11 wickets for the match as India bowled out England inside one session for a score of 81.

India coasted past the 49-run target as both the openers remained unbeaten till the end, winning by 10 wickets.

