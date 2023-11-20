India vs Australia T20 series: Check venues, schedule, where to watch and more

Five T20 International (T20I) matches between India and Australia are slated to begin on 23 November 2023 and end on 03 December 2023.

After a disheartening 6-wicket loss to the Kangaroos in the World Cup final on Sunday, India is gearing up for the next challenge - a T20 series against Australia at home, set to kick off on November 23. While the official squad for the upcoming series is yet to be unveiled, it is anticipated that most players from the World Cup final will secure spots in the Indian lineup. The inclusion of seasoned players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma remains uncertain, considering their absence from T20 matches since the last 20-over World Cup.

Adding to the team's concerns, India's T20 captain, Hardik Pandya, who sustained an ankle injury during the ongoing World Cup, is expected to miss the upcoming T20 series against Australia. There are even speculations about his participation in the ODI and T20 series in South Africa, as his recovery from the ankle injury is projected to take at least two more months, as reported by the Indian Express last week. PTI also conveyed a BCCI source's statement, indicating that Pandya's return to play might align with the series in South Africa.

The T20 series, commencing on November 23, will unfold across five venues - Vizag, Trivandrum, Guwahati, Nagpur, and Hyderabad. Here are the dates and venues for each match:

India vs Australia 1st T20: Vizag

India vs Australia 2nd T20: November 26 in Trivandrum

India vs Australia 3rd T20: November 28 in Guwahati

India vs Australia 4th T20: December 1 in Nagpur

India vs Australia 5th T20: December 3 in Hyderabad

For cricket enthusiasts eager to catch the action, the India vs Australia T20 series will be broadcast live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex. Additionally, the matches will be available for live streaming on the JioCinema app and website, starting from 7 pm on the respective match days