'India under Virat in NZ reminds me of Pakistan under Imran,' says Sanjay Manjrekar

India's victory over New Zealand in the T20I series saw many heroes emerge. From KL Rahul's wicketkeeping, batting and even keeping to winning two matches in the Super Overs thanks to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Seeing the overall performance of the Men in Blue, the cricketer turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar said that he sees a lot of similarities between Indian team under Virat Kohli and the Pakistan team that was under Imran Khan.

Manjrekar tweeted after India's win and wrote, "India under Virat in NZ reminds me of Pakistan under Imran. Strong self-belief as a team. Pakistan under Imran found different ways of winning matches, often from losing positions. That only happens when the self-belief is strong".

India under Virat in NZ reminds me of Pakistan under Imran. Strong self belief as a team. Pakistan under Imran found different ways of winning matches, often from losing positions. That only happens when the self belief is strong. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 3, 2020

He also called 'batsman keeper' KL Rahul as the find of the T20 series in New Zealand.

"Find of the T20 series in NZ for me is the ‘batsman keeper’ K L Rahul. Absolutely brilliant!" he tweeted.

Find of the T20 series in NZ for me is the ‘batsman keeper’ K L Rahul. Absolutely brilliant! — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 3, 2020

He also praised Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson, saying the next batting brigade of India have the skill & the power.

He wrote, "Samson & Pant... the next batting brigade of India obviously have the skill & the power game they just need to infuse a small dose of Virat’s batting ‘smarts’( mind) into their game".

Samson & Pant... the next batting brigade of India obviously have the skill & the power game they just need to infuse a small dose of Virat’s batting ‘smarts’( mind) into their game. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 3, 2020

Not just Manjrekar, former Pakistani cricketers Shoaib Akhtar and Abdul Qadir also linked Kohli's captaincy to Imran Khan's.

"Both lead from the front. Kohli takes responsibility and performs and then expects other players to also perform," Abdul Qadir had said. "Imran has the personality and ability to get performance out of his players. Kohli is not yet there (at the level of Imran). But no doubt the Indian captain also leads by example by performing himself."

As for India, they will next face New Zealand in a three-match ODI series with the first taking place on February 5 in Hamilton.