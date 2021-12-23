India U19 vs UAE U19 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch India vs UAE Live in India

The U19 Asia Cup 2021 will commence from Wednesday with India U19 set to clash with UAE U19 in the opening game at ICC Academy Ground, Dubai.

Both India and UAE are in group A alongside Pakistan and Afghanistan, while Sri Lanka, Kuwait, Bangladesh, and Nepal make up the second group.

All teams will face each other once, and after finishing the group stage, leaders of group A will clash with runners-up of group B and vice-versa.

A total of 15 games will be played throughout the tournament with the final slated to be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on December 31.

Talking about the India U19 team, Delhi's Yash Dhull will be leading the young brigade, while Alishan Sharafu is the captain of the UAE U19 team.

Here are all the details you need to know about India U19 vs UAE U19 clash in the Asia Cup 2021:

Where will the match between India U19 vs UAE U19 take place?

The match between India U19 vs UAE U19 will be held at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai.

Which channel will telecast the match between India U19 vs UAE U19 in India?

Unfortunately, the match between India U19 vs UAE U19 will not be telecasted on any channel. However, Star Sports Network will telecast the final on their channels.

How to watch the live streaming of the match between India U19 vs UAE U19 in India?

Fans can tune into the official youtube or facebook page of Asia Cricket Council, to watch the live streaming between India U19 vs UAE U19 in India.