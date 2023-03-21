‘India should not fear security issue’, says Shahid Afridi over Pakistan hosting Asia Cup 2023

Source: Twitter

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi urges India to tour Pakistan for the upcoming Asia Cup scheduled to take place in Pakistan in September 2023. Afridi thinks that it is important to work towards improving relations between both countries and cricket can be a good option to start with.

While talking to the media during Legends League Cricket (LLC) in Doha, Afridi mentioned, "It would have been really nice if India had come. It would have been a step towards Cricket and Pakistan for India. This is not the generation of wars and fights. We want relationships to get better".

Afridi also said that everyone knows BCCI is a very strong Broad and with strength comes responsibility. Therefore they should work on building relations not enemies through cricket. I still have friends in the Indian team when we meet, we discuss, the other day I met Raina and I asked for a bat, he gave me a bat," he added.

Based on its past records we all know that security is the biggest concern for Pakistan and due to this many countries don't prefer touring this South Asian country. "As far as the security concern in Pakistan is concerned, we had many international teams traveling here recently. We used to face security threats from India as well, but if permission is received from the government of both countries then the tour will happen. If the tour doesn't happen, we will give those people a chance. All they want is that there should be no cricket between them," said Afridi while talking about the security concern.

Afridi concluded by saying that the main thing is that we never communicate about solving the problem. Politicians do discuss but never resolve the issue. "It would have been better if India comes to Pakistan. We and our governments want better relations with each other". he finally added