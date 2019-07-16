India A vs West Indies A 3rd ODI: Live streaming, preview, teams, time in IST and where to watch on TV

India A take on West Indies A in their 3rd one day international (ODI) matchup on Tuesday, July 16.

The Men In Blue have won the previous two matchups between the two sides and could seal the series by winning the third ODI match today. Shreyas Iyer's (77) and Navdeep Saini's (5/46) were the two stand out performers for the India A side in their previous match.

Squads:

West Indies A (WI): John Campbell, Sunil Ambris, Raymon Reifer, Roston Chase, Jonathan Carter, Rovman Powell, Shane Dowrich, Rahkeem Cornwall, Romario Shepherd, Khary Pierre, Akeem Jordan, Kjorn Ottley, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Devon Thomas.

India A (IND): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hanuma Vihari, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Anmolpreet Singh.

Also read Sachin Tendulkar picks Jonny Bairstow over Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his World Cup all-star XI

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the West Indies A vs India A match:

Where and when is the West Indies A vs India A (WI vs IND) match being played?

The West India A vs India A match will be played on July 16, 2019, at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

What time does the West Indies A vs India A (WI vs IND) match begin?

The West India A vs India A match will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Where to watch West Indies A vs India A (WI vs IND) live match in India (TV channels)?

Unfortunately, the West India A vs India A match will not be telecasted in India.

How and where to watch online West Indies A vs India A (WI vs IND) live streaming?

The live streaming of the West India A vs India A match will be available on SonyLiv.