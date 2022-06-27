IND W vs SL W live streaming: When and Where to watch India W vs Sri Lanka W 3rd T20I match

Reported By: | Edited By: undefined |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 07:25 AM IST

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women match details

India Women won the second match by 5 wickets and 5 balls remaining and sealed this three-match series. Sri Lanka Women, who rank 8th in ICC T20I women’s team’s chart, were always second favorites to win this home series against 4th ranked Indian Women’s team.

They will be looking to win the last T20I match and gain some momentum for their side before the three-match ODI series starting on the 1st of July.

When and what time will India W vs Sri Lanka W 1st T20I match start?

India W vs Sri Lanka W 1st T20I match will be played on June 27 (Monday) at 02:30 PM IST.

Where will India W vs Sri Lanka W 1st T20I take place?

India W vs Sri Lanka W 1st T20I match will be held at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.

How to watch the live streaming of India W vs Sri Lanka W 1st T20I in India?

The broadcast of the match between Sri Lanka Women vs India Women will be available on FanCode. Reportedly, Sri Lanka Cricket plans to broadcast it through their official YouTube channel.

IND W vs SL W Probable Playing XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Sri Lanka Women: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Nilakshi de Silva, Harshitha Madavi, Ama Kanchana, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Sachini Nisansala, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani