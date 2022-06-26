IND vs IRE: J-K pacer Umran Malik receives debut cap from Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Umran Malik receives debut cap

Surely a 'dream come true moment' for Jammu and Kashmir pacer Umran Malik, who received his debut cap for India's game against Ireland. Receiving the cap from his Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) teammate and pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the wait for the quick was anticipated by fans.

BCCI took to Twitter and posted pictures of the same and wrote, "A dream come true moment!! Congratulations to Umran Malik who is all set to make his T20I debut for #TeamIndia".

A dream come true moment!!Congratulations to Umran Malik who is all set to make his T20I debut for #TeamIndia



Umran had earned his maiden India call-up for the five-match T20I series against South Africa. However, he did not get a game as India played the same unchanged XI for all five games.

Malik, who is known for breaching the 150 km/h mark on a regular basis, in IPL 2022, finished with 22 wickets in 14 matches for SRH.

Talking about Ireland, Conor Olphert was handed his debut cap.