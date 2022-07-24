Search icon
IND vs WI: Sanju Samson's wicketkeeping draws mixed reactions from fans, watch video

Team India wicketkeeper Sanju Samson put in a decent performance from behind the stumps however, some fans questioned his wicketkeeping skills.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 11:43 PM IST

In the absence of Rishabh Pant, who has been rested for India's ongoing ODI series against West Indies, Sanju Samson has donned the gloves as he continues to keep the wickets. In the first ODI, Samson saved India by saving precious runs in the final over as India won by just 3 runs. 

A wayward wide ball from Mohammed Siraj could have cost the Men in Blue dearly, if not for Samson. He put in another decent shift from behind the stumps in the second ODI on Sunday and even produced a similar dive to that in the first game, but some fans had mixed feelings about Samson's wicketkeeper displays. 

The 27-year-old fumbled on the odd occasion and sharing videos of the incident, some users on Twitter questioned Samson's wicketkeeping ability. While others wrote that he had saved runs aplenty for Team India in both games. 

Here's what netizens said about Sanju Samson's wicketkeeping display:

 'Sanju Samson ain't like Rishabh Pant: Danish Kaneria

Earlier, after failing to make his opportunity in the first ODI count, Samson was criticised by Danish Kaneria, who compared the Kerala batsman to Rishabh Pant. 

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the ex-Pakistan cricketer said, "Samson got another chance but he didn’t look special. He looked dull before Romario Shepherd got him out. But once again, I will talk about Hooda. Why did he bat down the order?"

Kaneria continued, "Shreyas and Suryakumar are okay at No. 2 and 3 spots respectively, but Hooda should have come ahead of Samson. India pushed Samson up the order the same way as Rishabh Pant. But Samson ain’t Pant. His batting is completely different."

