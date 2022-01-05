'Keep your mouth shut': Rishabh Pant hits back at Van der Dussen amid heated battle - WATCH video

God bless the stump microphones. Whenever the audiences are not present in the stadiums, the stump mics tend to catch up on some really interesting conversations that occur on the field, which we wouldn't have been able to listen to if the fans were otherwise screaming on top of their voices.

The Test matches between India and South Africa are also being played behind closed doors and many times already, we've been treated to some really fascinating conversations. Be it Virat Kohli borrowing a catchphrase from WWE star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson or Rishabh Pant's heated exchange with South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen which occurred earlier on Wednesday.

Pant and Van der Dussen were caught exchanging a few words with each other on the stump mics, in the 38th over of the game. From the looks of it, Van der Dussen seemed to be saying something to Pant, possibly about his controversial catch on Day 2.

The Indian wicketkeeper however was having none of it as he replied to Van der Dussen by saying, "If you have half-knowledge, then keep your mouth shut." This whole incident got caught in the stump mics, and later the commentators also had a discussion regarding the same.

Here is the video of Rishabh Pant and Van der Dussen's heated exchange:

For the unversed, Rassie van der Dussen was dismissed by Shardul Thakur earlier on Day 2, however, just as Pant was about to catch the ball, replays suggested that the ball had bounced off the surface, into the gloves of Pant.

While the South African batsman didn't hold his ground, he simply walked away, but it was revealed that Dean Elgar and team manager Khomotso Masubelele had a meeting with the match officials regarding the controversial decision. However, no action has been taken regarding the same, so far.