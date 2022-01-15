'It played nicely into our hands': Dean Elgar reveals how DRS controversy cost Team India

Dean Elgar, who led South Africa from the front in their resounding 2-1 series win over India opened up about the DRS controversy revealing how the whole episode actually helped the home side defeat their rivals.

The South African skipper stated that his team got a 'window' to go after the target, following Team India's on-field outburst, which saw Virat Kohli and a couple of other players having a go at host broadcaster SportSport as well.

The whole episode unfolded when Ravichandran Ashwin trapped Elgar in an LBW, and umpire Marais Erasmus signalled him out. Elgar however decided to review the call, and HawkEye showed the ball's trajectory going above the stumps. The review left Indian players furious and even umpire Marais Erasmus was surprised that his decision was overturned.

Subsequently, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin and KL Rahul protested by mocking SuperSport over the stump mics.

This whole fiasco helped South Africa, revealed Elgar, as they scored 40 runs in the eight overs following the 21st over when the DRS controversy episode took place.

"That obviously gave us a little bit of a window period, especially yesterday (Thursday) for us to score a little bit freer and obviously, chip away at the deficit that we needed or the target that we needed," stated Dean Elgar after leading his side to a 7-wicket win over Team India.

He further added, "It worked out well in our hands, it played nicely into our hands. For a period of time, they actually forgot about the game and they were challenging a bit more of the emotional side of what Test cricket has to offer."

When further quizzed about his take on the DRS controversy, Elgar said, "Loved it. It was obviously maybe a team that was under a little bit of pressure and things weren't going the way which they obviously were quite used to of late."

After winning the three-match Test series, South Africa will begin preparations for the three-match ODI series which commences from January 19.