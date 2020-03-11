IND vs SA: Bhuvneshwar Kumar claims Team India bowlers may not use saliva to shine ball aimed coronavirus scare

Pacer Bhuvneshawar Kumar has hinted that the Team India bowlers may not use saliva to glaze the ball during their series against South Africa.

Bhuvneshawar is part of the 15-man Indian squad which will be taking on South Africa in a three-match ODI series on home soil.

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its impact in India as well. With over 50 cases in the country, many sporting events have either been canceled or postponed.

"We are taking every precaution we can. We have a team of doctors with us, who are advising us on dos and don'ts," Bhuvneshwar told reporters during the pre-match press conference on Wednesday (March 11).

"We have a meeting with our doctors. If they advise us to not use saliva on the ball, then we will follow it. So, it all depends upon the instructions given by the doctor," he added.

While keeping an eye on the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, Bhuvi expressed his thoughts on how each and every game is important and winning them will help the team generate a positive momentum going into the trophy event.

"Every international game is important. If we win here, we will take that confidence in the Indian Premier League," added Bhuvneshwar.

The first match of the series is set to take place on March 12 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

India's ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (C ), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill.

After the first match in Dharamsala, the next two ODIs will be played in Lucknow and Kolkata on March 15 and 18, respectively.

South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (c, wk), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan.