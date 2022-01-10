IND vs SA 3rd Test Live Streaming: When and Where to watch India vs South Africa Live in India

India and South Africa are on the brink of history as they face each other in the series decider at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. Team India defeated the hosts by 113 runs in Centurion to open up a 1-0 lead, albeit the Proteas made a well-deserved comeback in the series by beating the visitors by 7 wickets in Johannesburg.

Perhaps the biggest positive for Team India will be the return of Virat Kohli who was spotted practising in the nets ahead of the all-important fixture on Tuesday. Team India have never won a Test match in Cape Town to date and they will hope to end that curse and hence register their maiden series win on South African soil.

Dean Elgar's men, however, showcased excellent grit and determination in the second Test and will hope to mark the new year with their first series win of 2022.

All you need to know about India vs South Africa 3rd Test:

When and what time will the third Test match between India vs South Africa start?

The third Test match between India vs South Africa will be played from January 11-15 at 1:30 PM IST.

Where will the third Test match between India vs South Africa take place?

The third Test match between India vs South Africa will be held at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.

Which channel will telecast the third Test match between India vs South Africa in India?

The third Test match India vs South Africa will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch the live streaming of the third Test match between India vs South Africa in India?

The third Test match between India vs South Africa will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma, Sarel Erwee, Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Verreynne, Ryan Rickelton, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Glenton Stuurman, Sisanda Magala, Duanne Olivier.

India: Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Priyank Panchal, Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj