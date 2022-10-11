Search icon
IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav star as India win by seven wickets, clinch series 2-1 over South Africa

Pacer Mohammad Siraj was also efficient with the ball, recording a 2 for 17 spell as South African batters struggled on a slow Kotla surface.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 06:56 PM IST

Kuldeep Yadav bowled a masterclass of spin as India beat South Africa by 7 wickets in the third ODI to clinch the three-match series 2-1 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

Shikhar Dhawan's team outclassed South Africa in every department, bowling them out for 99 in 27.1 overs, their lowest total against India, with Kuldeep taking 4 for 19 and then romping home in 19.1 overs. Captain Shikhar Dhawan and Ishan Kishan both went cheaply, but Shubman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer came together to stabilise the Indian innings.

Chasing 100, India got off to a strong start as Dhawan and Gill put on a 42-run opening stand before the Indian captain was run out for only 8. Ishan Kishan, who was instrumental in India's victory in Ranchi, managed only 10 runs as Bjorn Fortuin ended his stay at the crease. India were 58 for 2 when Shreyas (28*) came in, and the star hitter put on a 39-run stand with Gill (49) for the third wicket .

Lungi Ngidi then removed Gill, who was one run short of his fourth ODI fifty when India needed only three runs to win the series. Shreyas sealed the formalities with a brilliant six from Marco Jansen as India cruised to a seven-wicket win with 31.5 overs remaining, handing South Africa their third-heaviest ODI defeat.

Earlier, after deciding to bowl first in the final match of the trip, India spun a web around the South African batters to bundle them out for 99. Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Ahmed each got two wickets to upset South Africa's top and middle orders, respectively, while Kuldeep did the rest of the damage on his IPL home stadium.

Pacer Mohammad Siraj was also efficient with the ball, recording a 2 for 17 spell as South African batters struggled on a slow Kotla surface. The first South African hitter to fall was Quinton de Kock (6), who top-edged Sundar's delivery to Avesh Khan at backward point, giving Washington his first wicket.

The visitors managed to score 50 in 17.1 overs, but India decimated them. Washington then took down South Africa's captain, David Miller (7). Kuldeep was brought into the attack in the 20th over after Andile Phehlukwayo failed to read his googly. Kuldeep then took three wickets but fell short of a well-deserved hat-trick as South Africa were bowled out in 27.1 overs.

