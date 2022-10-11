AUS vs ENG: Aaron Finch swears at umpire during 1st T20I; reprimanded by ICC for ‘audible obscenity’

File Photo

Australia skipper Aaron Finch has been reprimanded after being caught using foul language during the first Twenty20 International against England on Sunday. The stump microphone decoded the language, which was brought to the attention of the match referee, who has now issued Finch an official warning.

Finch was deemed to have used foul language during England's ninth over, violating the Level 1 ICC Code of Conduct.

The Australian captain was deemed to have violated Article 2.3 of the International Cricket Council's Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which prohibits "use of an audible obscenity during an International Match."

Finch asked the umpires whether the catch had carried to wicketkeeper Matthew Wade after deciding with his colleagues whether to request a review.

"It would have been f***ing nice to know in time."



Aaron Finch swearing at the umpire against England, after asking whether a ball had carried to Matthew Wade as he considered a review. Finch has been given an official reprimand by the match referee, but avoided a fine. pic.twitter.com/Pm3AR1VmaR — Jack Snape (@jacksongs) October 10, 2022

The captain wasn’t given an answer by the on-field umpires, leaving him fuming as time ran out on the DRS timer.

“Could have been nice to know inside 15 f***ing seconds,” he vented in comments that were picked up by the stump microphones.

Finch admitted the offence and received an official reprimand and one demerit point was added to his disciplinary record.

Aaron Finch was found to have used inappropriate language during the ninth over of England's innings.



More https://t.co/sNMglqqO67 — ICC (@ICC) October 11, 2022

While this was Finch's first infraction in the last 24 months, the veteran faces suspension if similar instances occur during the duration of the series or at the forthcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Finch will lead Australia in the remaining two T20I against England in Canberra this week, before the reigning champions commence their T20 World Cup campaign against New Zealand in Sydney on October 22.

