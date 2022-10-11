Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

AUS vs ENG: Aaron Finch swears at umpire during 1st T20I; reprimanded by ICC for ‘audible obscenity’

Finch was deemed to have used foul language during England's ninth over, violating the Level 1 ICC Code of Conduct.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 06:50 PM IST

AUS vs ENG: Aaron Finch swears at umpire during 1st T20I; reprimanded by ICC for ‘audible obscenity’
File Photo

Australia skipper Aaron Finch has been reprimanded after being caught using foul language during the first Twenty20 International against England on Sunday. The stump microphone decoded the language, which was brought to the attention of the match referee, who has now issued Finch an official warning.

Finch was deemed to have used foul language during England's ninth over, violating the Level 1 ICC Code of Conduct.

The Australian captain was deemed to have violated Article 2.3 of the International Cricket Council's Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which prohibits "use of an audible obscenity during an International Match."

Finch asked the umpires whether the catch had carried to wicketkeeper Matthew Wade after deciding with his colleagues whether to request a review.

The captain wasn’t given an answer by the on-field umpires, leaving him fuming as time ran out on the DRS timer.

“Could have been nice to know inside 15 f***ing seconds,” he vented in comments that were picked up by the stump microphones.

Finch admitted the offence and received an official reprimand and one demerit point was added to his disciplinary record.

While this was Finch's first infraction in the last 24 months, the veteran faces suspension if similar instances occur during the duration of the series or at the forthcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Finch will lead Australia in the remaining two T20I against England in Canberra this week, before the reigning champions commence their T20 World Cup campaign against New Zealand in Sydney on October 22.

READ| Team India takes day off from practice, celebrates Hardik Pandya's birthday With fanfare in Perth

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Photos: Brahmastra star Alia Bhatt’s maternity style is chic yet comfortable
International Dog Day 2022: Here are 5 famous dog breeds and their facts
Sidharth Shukla death anniversary: A look at late actor's photo with Shehnaaz Gill
Waterlogging, flooding: More than 4.67 lakh people affected in Odisha, see pics
Mahindra unveiled its first all-electric SUV, Mahindra XUV 400: See images
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Fake DM order for closing of schools viral in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.