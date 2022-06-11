IND vs SA 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Best picks for India vs South Africa match in Cuttack

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Dream11

The 2nd T20I match between India and South Africa will be played on 11th June at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. Despite scoring a big total of 211 runs, the Indian team captained by Rishabh Pant was defeated in the first encounter of the five-match T20I series.

India had an outstanding day with the bat in the first game. They piled up 211 runs in the first innings after being put in to bat by the Proteas. But, the duo of David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen piled up an unbeaten 131-run partnership to take their side home with a historic chase.

India will be hoping to make a scintillating comeback in the series with a win here while the Proteas would be hoping to continue their dominance against this inexperienced Indian side.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs South Africa – 1st T20I in Delhi

IND vs SA Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India vs South Africa

India vs South Africa My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock (C), Rishabh Pant

Batters: Rassie van der Dussen), Shreyas Iyer, David Miller

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (VC), Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel, Anrich Nortje

IND vs SA Probable Playing XIs

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (C), David Miller, Dwaine Pretorious, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

India vs South Africa My Dream11 Playing XI

Quinton de Kock (C), Rishabh Pant, Rassie van der Dussen, Shreyas Iyer, David Miller, Hardik Pandya (VC), Aiden Markram, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel, Anrich Nortje

India vs South Africa Match Details

The match begins at 07:00 PM IST and will take place at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on Sunday, June 11. The match will be aired live on Star Sports Network in India. Fans can live stream the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Squads

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(C) (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen.