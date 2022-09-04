Search icon
IND vs PAK toss update: India to bat first, Hardik Pandya returns, Deepak Hooda-Ravi Bishnoi start as well

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and chose to bowl first. Rohit Sharma has made three changes to the playing XI from India's last game.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 07:31 PM IST

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and chose to bowl first. Rohit Sharma has made three changes to the playing XI from India's last game against Hong Kong. Hardik Pandya comes in, while Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Hooda both come into the playing XI. 

Rishabh Pant keeps his place in the side, which means there's no Dinesh Karthik to keep the wickets. Elsewhere, Avesh Khan is out with fever, so Ravi Bishnoi comes in. Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of Asia Cup 2022, and Deepak Hooda comes in to replace him. 

Teams:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

 

