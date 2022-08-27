'Thoda toh secret rakhne do..': Rohit Sharma's savage reply about his opening partner vs Pakistan

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul in practice ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup match

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is known for his witty side, and the 'Hitman' who often leaves people in awe with his huge sixes, has decided to entertain his fans in a new manner. The 35-year-old has been at his hilarious best ever since he arrived in Dubai.

Recently at a press conference ahead of India's all-important Asia Cup opener against Pakistan, Rohit was quizzed about his opening partner, to which the Indian skipper replied in such a manner that it left everyone in splits.

KL Rahul is expected to open alongside Rohit after his comeback into the Indian team. The 29-year-old hasn't played too much cricket in 2022, owing to injuries and Covid-related issues, and thus the journalists were trying to get confirmation whether it will indeed be KL who will start with Rohit, or someone else.

Rishabh Pant has also opened for India recently, and they've tried Suryakumar Yadav as well. But the Indian skipper was in no mood to give away any information to their rivals ahead of the match.

During the press conference, one of the journalists asked whether Virat Kohli could also be tried as an opener, to which Rohit Sharma replied, "Aap dekh lijiye kal toss ke baad kaun ayega, thoda secret humko bhi rakhne do yaar (you can wait till toss to see who opens, let us keep some secrets)."

Watch Rohit Sharma at his hilarious best:

Rohit Sharma - Ye kal toss ke baad dekh Lena kon aayega humre saath open karne , thoda to secret Hume bhe rakhne do yrr. pic.twitter.com/3SgIWoYMHW — MOHIT SHUKLA (@MohitShukla1030) August 27, 2022

Meanwhile, the Indian skipper was further pressed whether he had decided his playing XI, to which Rohit replied that he wanted to have a look at the pitch, and how Sri Lanka and Afghanistan perform in the first match.

"We haven't decided the XI, we want to see the pitch and today's game as well," he stated. Understandably, the India ace isn't willing to give away any details at all before the toss.

Luckily, fans won't have to wait for long for the match as the India-Pakistan game is less than 24 hours away.