IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Pakistan match in Dubai

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 Dream11 prediction

India and Pakistan are gearing up to write yet another chapter in their historic rivalry on Sunday. The last time, it was Rohit Sharma's men who edged out their arch-rivals by five wickets, with just two balls to spare.

Hardik Pandya delivered a Man of the Match performance with his all-round show and the responsibility will only increase on him since Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 through injury.

Virat Kohli's form has been a huge talking point since his comeback, he looked good against Pakistan too, only to gift his wicket away in a brain-fade moment. Rohit and Co will be looking to take another step towards the trophy with another clinical display, while Babar Azam's men will be eyeing revenge for the defeat they faced recently.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs Pakistan - Match 8, Super 4 of Asia Cup

Wicket keepers: Mohammad Rizwan (vc)

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Naseem Shah, Arshdeep Singh

IND vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani, Naseem Shah

Mohammad Rizwan (vc), Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Hardik Pandya (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Naseem Shah, Arshdeep Singh

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022, Super Four match details

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022, Super Four match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, on September 4. The match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network channels in India. The live streaming of Asia Cup 2022 will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.