IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming: How to watch India vs Pakistan match in Dubai

IND vs PAK: A battle of Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam

Here's all you need to know about the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 match - Live Streaming, Time in IST, Venue, Probable Playing XI and much more: Rohit Sharma led Team India will be eyeing revenge against Babar Azam's Pakistan for last year's T20I World Cup defeat at the same venue.

The most successful side in Asia Cup history, the Men in Blue will have their work cut out against a Pakistani team that has defeated the likes of Australia, West Indies and the Netherlands in multiple white-ball series ahead of this tournament.

Team India have also been in stunning form in recent months, having triumphed against England in the limited overs series, followed by clean sweeps against West Indies and Zimbabwe. In the lead-up to this match, a lot of talk had been regarding Virat Kohli's comeback, who will also be playing in his 100th T20I match.

The #AsiaCup2022 is a fresh tournament and a new start. We are here for a purpose and we will focus on what we want to achieve from this tournament. Everyone is very excited to be here: #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45 ahead of #INDvPAK.

Can the 33-year-old rediscover his golden touch, can KL Rahul prove his fitness, having missed a major chunk of action through injuries in 2022? That, and plenty of questions will be answered in the Asia Cup as Rohit's side will be looking to make it a hattrick of titles, but Pakistan will be standing in their way.

Here's all you need to know about the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 match in Dubai

When and what time will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match start?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be played on August 28 (Sunday) at 07:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match take place?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Which channel will telecast India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match in India?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match​ in India?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

India vs Pakistan Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Khushdil Shah, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dahani