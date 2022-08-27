IND vs PAK Asia Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Pakistan match in Dubai

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Babar Azam gear up ahead of IND vs PAK

The mother of all battles, the epic rivalry between India and Pakistan will see another chapter written in the cricketing folklore. Both sides will be looking to get off to a good start when they come face to face on Sunday.

Team India's form in limited overs cricket has been nothing short of sensational in the lead-up to Asia Cup 2022, having won against England, West Indies and Zimbabwe.

The same can be said about Pakistan as well, Babar Azam's side who have defeated Australia, West Indies, and the Netherlands most recent in white ball cricket.

READ| Ind vs Pak T20: ‘Won’t talk big, will prove on the field'; Babar Azam warns Team India ahead of Asia Cup clash

The last time these two sides came face to face, Shaheen Shah Afridi wreaked havoc however he has been ruled out of Asia Cup, while India won't be able to call upon the services of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel either.

The Men in Blue will hope to avenge last year's World Cup loss, and also try to make it a hat-trick of Asia Cup titles.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs Pakistan - Match 2 Asia Cup

IND vs PAK Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup

India vs Pakistan My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan, Rishabh Pant

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Babar Azam (C), Lokesh Rahul

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (VC)

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

READ| 'Thoda toh secret rakhne do..': Rohit Sharma's savage reply about his opening partner vs Pakistan

IND vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Khushdil Shah, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dahani

IND vs PAK My Dream11 team

Mohammad Rizwan, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Babar Azam (C), Lokesh Rahul, Hardik Pandya (VC), Yuzvendra Chahal, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

READ| Watch: Rohit Sharma tells Babar Azam 'Bhai shaadi karlo..', check his surprising reply

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match details

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, on August 28. The match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network channels in India. The live streaming of Asia Cup 2022 will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.