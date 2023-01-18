Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Ind vs NZ: Who is Michael Bracewell, all-rounder who smashed third-fastest ODI century for New Zealand

Michael Bracewell made his international debut for the New Zealand cricket team in March 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 10:26 PM IST

Ind vs NZ: Who is Michael Bracewell, all-rounder who smashed third-fastest ODI century for New Zealand
Ind vs NZ: Who is Michael Bracewell, all-rounder who smashed third-fastest ODI century for New Zealand (Photo: Twitter)

India vs New Zealand: Michael Bracewell, New Zealand all-rounder, scored a century in India vs New Zealand ODI match on Wednesday. It was his 2nd ODI century. However, his impressive performance went in vain as the men in blue beat Kiwis by 12 runs in Hyderabad and took a 1-0 lead in 3-match series.

The left-handed batter smashed 100th in just 57 balls. Bracewell also hit the fastest century in ODI cricket against India by a New Zealand batter. He also hit the third-fastest century by a Black Caps batter in ODIs.

Bracewell, who is an all-rounder, made his international debut for the New Zealand cricket team in March 2022 against the Netherlands. After two months in May 2022, Bracewell was named in New Zealand's Test squad against England.

He is the cousin of current international player Doug Bracewell and comedian Melanie Bracewell. Michael began playing cricket when he was five. He started out like his hero Adam Gilchrist, as a left-hand top-order wicketkeeper-batter. But later he developed his off-spin as a useful second-string in his career.

READ | Shubman Gill's net worth: Know how much the Indian cricketer makes

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Esha Gupta to Elli Avram, gorgeous ladies Hardik Pandya dated before marrying Natasha Stankovic
Not drinking enough water in winter season? Here are some simple ways to stay hydrated
Meet Mittali Parulkar, bride-to-be of India and IPL star Shardul Thakur
Happy Birthday Naga Chaitanya: Ye Maaya Chesave, Love Story, superhit movies of Laal Singh Chaddha star
MV Ganga Vilas Cruise: PM Modi to flag off world's longest river cruise on January 13, see inside PICS
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 578 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.