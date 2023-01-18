Ind vs NZ: Who is Michael Bracewell, all-rounder who smashed third-fastest ODI century for New Zealand (Photo: Twitter)

India vs New Zealand: Michael Bracewell, New Zealand all-rounder, scored a century in India vs New Zealand ODI match on Wednesday. It was his 2nd ODI century. However, his impressive performance went in vain as the men in blue beat Kiwis by 12 runs in Hyderabad and took a 1-0 lead in 3-match series.

The left-handed batter smashed 100th in just 57 balls. Bracewell also hit the fastest century in ODI cricket against India by a New Zealand batter. He also hit the third-fastest century by a Black Caps batter in ODIs.

Bracewell, who is an all-rounder, made his international debut for the New Zealand cricket team in March 2022 against the Netherlands. After two months in May 2022, Bracewell was named in New Zealand's Test squad against England.

What a knock



Michael Bracewell walks in at 110/5 and slams a brilliant hundred INDvNZ https://t.co/raJtMjMaEn pic.twitter.com/qTXhAe9j2V January 18, 2023

He is the cousin of current international player Doug Bracewell and comedian Melanie Bracewell. Michael began playing cricket when he was five. He started out like his hero Adam Gilchrist, as a left-hand top-order wicketkeeper-batter. But later he developed his off-spin as a useful second-string in his career.

READ | Shubman Gill's net worth: Know how much the Indian cricketer makes