IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill becomes youngest batter to slam double hundred in ODI cricket history

Shubman Gill made history on Wednesday when he became the fifth Indian and youngest ever to score a double century in an ODI match. He also set a new record as the fastest Indian to reach 1000 ODI runs, achieving this milestone during India's One-Day International against New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Gill crossed the milestone of 1,000 ODI runs when he reached 106 in his 19th innings, overtaking Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan (24 innings) to become the fastest Indian and joint-second fastest ever to the feat. He equalled Iman-ul-Haq's record of breaching the 1,000-run mark in 19 innings, narrowly missing out on Fakhar Zaman's record of the fastest to 1,000 ODI runs in 18 innings.

Milestone - Shubman Gill becomes the fastest Indian to score 1000 ODI runs in terms of innings (19)



Fastest to 1000 runs by innings

Fakhar Zaman in 18 innings

Shubman Gill in 19 innings

Iman-ul-Haq 19 innings

Viv Richards 21 innings

Gill achieved his second consecutive century after smashing a hundred against Sri Lanka in the third ODI in Thiruvananthapuram, cementing his place as one of the most prolific batsmen in the game.

Shubman Gill made history in October when he became the fastest Indian to reach 500 runs in One-Day Internationals during the three-match series against South Africa. He achieved the milestone in just 10 innings, a feat that South Africa's Janneman Malan accomplished in a mere seven innings.

Shubman Gill recently achieved the remarkable feat of becoming the youngest Indian to score 150 or more in a One-day International, surpassing Virat Kohli's record by just two days. Kohli was 23 years and 134 days old when he scored 183 against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2012.

