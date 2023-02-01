Shubman Gill, pacers star as India clinch biggest T20I win; beat NZ by 168 runs to clinch series 2-1

Image Source: Twitter

India remained undefeated in 2023 after trouncing New Zealand in the decisive match of the three-game series. Led by Shubman Gill's unbeaten 126, India were able to overpower Mitchell Santner and his team by a whopping margin of 168 runs - the largest margin of victory for India against the Kiwis.

Gill, playing on his home turf in the Indian Premier League, put on a virtuoso performance and saved India from another mediocre start. After opener Ishan Kishan's disastrous outing, Gill steadied the ship with Rahul Tripathi and others, guiding the team to their highest-ever total against New Zealand - 234.

Halfway through the game, it seemed improbable that Mitchell Santner's team would be able to overcome the daunting task of chasing such a large target.

After spinning a web in the first two games, India's pacers put on a show, running through the New Zealand batting line-up in the powerplay overs, reducing them to a dismal 21/5 in just 4.3 overs. The Indian bowlers were relentless in their pursuit of victory, leaving the Kiwis in a state of disarray.

Shubman Gill's innings took New Zealand out of the equation, but Rahul Tripathi deserves credit for kickstarting the counterattack in the powerplay. At one point, Tripathi was 9 off 10, but he finished his innings with an impressive 44 off 22 balls. Suryakumar Yadav also deserves recognition for his small but impactful cameo, as well as captain Hardik Pandya, who struck 30 off 17 balls.

The wickets continued to tumble as a hapless New Zealand side appeared to be defeated by the 10 overs of the chase. The visitors eventually capitulated for a mere 66 runs in 12.1 overs, as the pacers swept the 2021 T20 World Cup finalists aside.

Hardik Pandya was the standout bowler, snaring four wickets for a mere 16 runs. Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Mavi, and Umran Malik also contributed two wickets each, helping to seal the series victory for India.

