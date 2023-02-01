IND vs NZ 3rd T20: Shubman Gill breaks Virat Kohli's record for highest T20I score by an Indian batter

Image Source: Twitter/BCCI

On Wednesday, Shubman Gill made history by surpassing Virat Kohli's record for the highest individual score by an Indian batsman in T20Is. The right-handed batsman achieved this feat during India's third and final T20I against New Zealand's Mitchell Santner at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Kohli had previously set the record with an impressive unbeaten 122 against Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi in the Asia Cup match in September 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Stat Alert - Shubman Gill now has the highest individual score by an Indian in T20Is #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/8cNZdcPIpF — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2023

Virat Kohli held the top spot for approximately five months before being overtaken by Shubman Gill. In the match against the Black Caps, Gill put on a masterful performance, scoring an unbeaten 126 off 63 balls with 12 fours and seven sixes.

India posted a formidable total of 234 for the loss of four wickets after electing to bat first. Gill reached his half-century in 35 balls and then accelerated his scoring, reaching his century in 54 balls and becoming the sixth Indian man to score a T20I hundred.

Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, and Suryakumar Yadav have all achieved the feat of scoring centuries in T20Is for the Indian Men's Cricket Team. Harmanpreet Kaur is the only female cricketer to have accomplished this, when she scored a century in the 2018 T20 World Cup in the West Indies.

Recently, Shubman Gill has been on an incredible run of form. After scoring his first double century in ODIs, the right-handed batsman has demonstrated his prowess in the shortest format of the game. Having played numerous matches for the Gujarat Giants in the IPL, Gill was well-accustomed to the conditions in Ahmedabad.

READ| IND vs NZ 3rd T20: Shubman Gill joins elusive list with maiden T20 century vs New Zealand