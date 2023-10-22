IND vs NZ: New Zealand create World Cup history with Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell's record-breaking partnership

Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell etched their names in cricket history by setting a remarkable record for the Kiwis in World Cup matches against the Men in Blue.

In a thrilling clash between India and New Zealand on a sunny Sunday, October 22, Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell etched their names in cricket history by setting a remarkable record for the Kiwis in World Cup matches against the Men in Blue. Rewind to June 13, 1979, when Bruce Edgar and John Wright put on an impressive 100-run partnership for the opening wicket against India at Headingley in Leeds. That day. New Zealand triumphed, defeating India by eight wickets with 18 balls to spare while chasing a target of 183.

Fast forward to the present, Mitchell and Ravindra entered the annals of cricket history by establishing a new milestone. The dynamic duo constructed a commanding partnership of 159 runs for the third wicket. This remarkable feat rescued the Black Caps from a precarious position of 19 for the loss of two wickets, propelling them to a total of 178 for three.

This partnership stands as not only a historical moment for New Zealand but also as the highest partnership ever achieved by the Kiwis against India in the World Cup. In the grand scheme of World Cup history, it ranks as the fifth-highest partnership for New Zealand. A few weeks ago, Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway etched their names in the records with a colossal partnership of 273 runs for the second wicket against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The momentous occasion was, however, interrupted by Mohammed Shami, who separated the formidable partnership by dismissing Ravindra, who had contributed a significant 75 runs off 87 balls, embellished with six exquisite fours and a towering six. For India, this wicket proved to be pivotal, as Mitchell and Ravindra had been steering the game away from their grasp with remarkable speed.

Earlier in the day, Shami also claimed the wicket of Will Young. His inclusion in the XI was necessitated by the unfortunate injury to Hardik Pandya, sustained in the match against Bangladesh at MCA Stadium in Pune.