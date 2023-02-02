Search icon
IND vs NZ: Check out the records broken by Shubman Gill during his maiden T20 century in Ahmedabad

Gill, won the Player of the Match award, whereas, for his all-around show and leadership skills throughout the series, Indian skipper Hardik Pandya bagged the Player of the Series award.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 12:16 PM IST

IND vs NZ: Check out the records broken by Shubman Gill during his maiden T20 century in Ahmedabad
Image Source: Twitter/BCCI

India remained undefeated in 2023 after trouncing New Zealand in the decisive match of the three-game series. Led by Shubman Gill's unbeaten 126, India were able to overpower Mitchell Santner and his team by a whopping margin of 168 runs - the largest margin of victory for India against the Kiwis.

Gill put on a virtuoso performance, rescuing India from a potentially disastrous start. After opener Ishan Kishan's dismal outing, Gill steadied the ship with Rahul Tripathi and others, guiding the team to their highest-ever total against New Zealand - 234.

During the thrilling chase, the visitors eventually succumbed to a meager 66 runs in 12.1 overs, as the pacers swept the 2021 T20 World Cup finalists aside. Hardik Pandya was the standout bowler, snaring four wickets for a mere 16 runs. Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Mavi, and Umran Malik also contributed two wickets each, helping to seal a series victory for India

Here we look at some of the records broken by Shubman Gill in this game-

Batsman to smash at least one hundred for India in all three formats:

  • Suresh Raina
  • Rohit Sharma
  • KL Rahul
  • Virat Kohli
  • Shubman Gill

Least number of innings taken to smash maiden T20I hundred for India:

  • Deepak Hooda - 3
  • KL Rahul - 4
  • Shubman Gill - 6

Youngest batsman to smash a hundred in men's T20I for India:

  • Shubman Gill - 23 years & 146 days
  • Suresh Raina - 23 years & 156 days
  • KL Rahul - 24 years & 131 days

Batsman to score century vs New Zealand in men's T20I:

  • Richard Levi - 117* in Hamilton, 2012
  • Dawid Malan - 103* in Napier, 2019
  • Suryakumar Yadav - 111* in Mt Maunganui, 2022
  • Shubman Gill - 126* in Ahmedabad, 2023

Highest Score by an Indian batsman in T20Is:

  • Shubman Gill - 126* vs NZ in Ahmedabad, 2023
  • Virat Kohli - 122* vs AFG in Dubai (DSC), 2022 
  • Rohit Sharma - 118 vs SL in Indore, 2017

Youngest batsman to have at least one hundred in all three formats:

  • Ahmed Shehzad - 22 years & 127 days
  • Shubman Gill - 23 years & 146 days
  • Suresh Raina - 23 years & 241 days

