IND vs NZ: Check out the records broken by Shubman Gill during his maiden T20 century in Ahmedabad

India remained undefeated in 2023 after trouncing New Zealand in the decisive match of the three-game series. Led by Shubman Gill's unbeaten 126, India were able to overpower Mitchell Santner and his team by a whopping margin of 168 runs - the largest margin of victory for India against the Kiwis.

Gill put on a virtuoso performance, rescuing India from a potentially disastrous start. After opener Ishan Kishan's dismal outing, Gill steadied the ship with Rahul Tripathi and others, guiding the team to their highest-ever total against New Zealand - 234.

During the thrilling chase, the visitors eventually succumbed to a meager 66 runs in 12.1 overs, as the pacers swept the 2021 T20 World Cup finalists aside. Hardik Pandya was the standout bowler, snaring four wickets for a mere 16 runs. Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Mavi, and Umran Malik also contributed two wickets each, helping to seal a series victory for India

Here we look at some of the records broken by Shubman Gill in this game-

Batsman to smash at least one hundred for India in all three formats:

Suresh Raina

Rohit Sharma

KL Rahul

Virat Kohli

Shubman Gill

Least number of innings taken to smash maiden T20I hundred for India:

Deepak Hooda - 3

KL Rahul - 4

Shubman Gill - 6

Youngest batsman to smash a hundred in men's T20I for India:

Shubman Gill - 23 years & 146 days

Suresh Raina - 23 years & 156 days

KL Rahul - 24 years & 131 days

Batsman to score century vs New Zealand in men's T20I:

Richard Levi - 117* in Hamilton, 2012

Dawid Malan - 103* in Napier, 2019

Suryakumar Yadav - 111* in Mt Maunganui, 2022

Shubman Gill - 126* in Ahmedabad, 2023

Highest Score by an Indian batsman in T20Is:

Shubman Gill - 126* vs NZ in Ahmedabad, 2023

Virat Kohli - 122* vs AFG in Dubai (DSC), 2022

Rohit Sharma - 118 vs SL in Indore, 2017

Youngest batsman to have at least one hundred in all three formats:

Ahmed Shehzad - 22 years & 127 days

Shubman Gill - 23 years & 146 days

Suresh Raina - 23 years & 241 days

