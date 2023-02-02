Meet Palwasha Bashir- Pakistan's ace badminton player

6/7

In an interview given to hilal.gov.pk, Bishar spoke aout the hurdles she faced as a badminton champion.

"The most daunting challenge I faced was navigating the politics. At times, it was difficult to find genuine people, and that was the biggest obstacle. My parents always encouraged me to learn through experience; they never coddled me. Instead, they wanted me to be resilient and fight my own battles. I believe I fought all my battles with integrity, and Allah has been gracious to me." she said.