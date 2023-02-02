Meet Palwasha Bashir- Pakistan's ace badminton player

Palwasha has been representing Pakistan in various international competitions for several years, initially rising to stardom on a national level with consecutive national titles. Her success has been an inspiration to many, and she continues to strive for excellence in her field.
Palwasha Bashir is an accomplished badminton player from Pakistan, having been crowned National Champion in 2009 after winning both the women's singles and doubles titles.
Palwasha has been representing Pakistan for several years in different International competitions. Initially rising as a star on a national level by winning back-to-back national titles.
1. Who is Palwasha Bashir?
Palwasha Bashir first stepped into the spotlight after claiming a bronze medal at the South Asian Federation Games in 2010. Since then, she has proudly represented Pakistan in numerous competitions both domestically and internationally. Her remarkable achievements have earned her a reputation as a formidable athlete and a source of national pride.
2. Journey
Palwasha has had a lifelong passion for badminton, having excelled in the sport since childhood. She made her debut in badminton by winning the Mixed Doubles title in a prestigious national ranking tournament, garnering admiration and encouragement from sports fans. This inspired her to pursue badminton more seriously, eventually leading her to make it her career.
3. Awards
The rising badminton star, Palwasha, has an impressive collection of trophies to her name. She won gold medals in the Pakistan International Series for Women's Singles and Doubles in 2016 and Women's Doubles in 2017. She also bagged the Women's Doubles title at the 42nd India Club UAE Open Badminton Championship and earned silver medals in the Bahrain International Series for Women's Doubles in 2015 and the Kenya International Series for Women's Doubles in 2020.
4. Motivation from mother
Her mother has played a pivotal role in propelling her to become the person she is today. During times when she felt like giving up, her mother provided her with the hope she needed to keep going. Her coach, Iftikhar Hussain, was also a great source of encouragement, offering her his unwavering support and invaluable time that enabled her to reach the heights of success as a player.
5. Work-life balance
It was certainly a challenge to maintain a balance while she was studying. She achieved her O Levels from the prestigious Convent of Jesus & Mary, A Levels from The Lyceum, and a BBA from the esteemed Institute of Business Management (IoBM). Despite the difficulty of managing her time, she was determined to bring honor to her country and make Pakistan proud.
6. Hurdle as badminton champion
In an interview given to hilal.gov.pk, Bishar spoke aout the hurdles she faced as a badminton champion.
"The most daunting challenge I faced was navigating the politics. At times, it was difficult to find genuine people, and that was the biggest obstacle. My parents always encouraged me to learn through experience; they never coddled me. Instead, they wanted me to be resilient and fight my own battles. I believe I fought all my battles with integrity, and Allah has been gracious to me." she said.
7. Injury
In March 2022, Palwasha suffered serious injuries that have kept her out of badminton action since then. She admits that staying away from the court have been incredibly frustrating for her. Despite her legs not being fully healed, she is determined to keep practicing her shots with her hands.