IND vs NED: Virat Kohli takes ODI wicket after 9 Years for India, Anushka Sharma's reaction goes viral - Watch

It was only Kohli's fifth wicket in ODI cricket and his first in nine years for the Men in Blue. It was also Kohli's first strike in World Cup cricket.

Star cricketer Virat Kohli is currently showcasing his skills at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. The atmosphere is electric, with the packed stands fixated on one man. The fans erupted with joy when Kohli achieved a remarkable fifty against the Netherlands in India's final league match of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Sunday.

However, an even greater cheer resonated throughout the stadium when India's captain, Rohit Sharma, entrusted Kohli with the ball during the 23rd over of the second innings.

A circulating video captures the fans fervently urging Rohit to pass the ball to Kohli. In response to their passionate pleas, the skipper fulfilled their desires by introducing Kohli into the game, as Mohammed Siraj was sidelined due to a neck injury.

In the Indian playing XI, there were only five specialist bowlers, so Rohit had to depend on Kohli to support Siraj in the dressing room.

Rohit aimed to disrupt the Netherlands' momentum, and Kohli stepped up by conceding only 7 runs in his first over. In the following over, Kohli achieved exactly what was needed by dismissing Netherlands' captain, Scott Edwards, after he scored 17 runs off 30 balls.

The Dutch team is chasing a massive 411 runs to win after outstanding centuries from Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul helped India amass a total of 410 for 4 in their 50 overs.

Iyer was the highest scorer with an unbeaten 128, while Rahul achieved the fastest World Cup century for India, reaching his hundred in just 62 balls.