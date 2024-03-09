Twitter
Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP reaches seat-sharing deal with Jana Sena and TDP in Andra Pradesh

IND vs ENG 5th Test: R Ashwin shines as India beat England by an innings and 64 runs to clinch series 4-1

Watch: Zomato women delivery partners get kurta as new uniform, viral video impresses internet

Meet Indian genius who became 'world's most talented student' at 9, she is from…

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Ravichandran Ashwin surpasses Anil Kumble to become first Indian bowler to....

Cricket

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Ravichandran Ashwin surpasses Anil Kumble to become first Indian bowler to....

This milestone was reached on day 3 of India's ongoing Test match against England at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 09, 2024, 01:17 PM IST

R Ashwin
In a remarkable achievement, the seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin surpassed the legendary former cricketer Anil Kumble to become the Indian player with the most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket.

This milestone was reached on day 3 of India's ongoing Test match against England at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala.

Following India's first innings total of 477 runs, England struggled at the start of their innings, with Ashwin swiftly removing their top order batsmen.

After dismissing Ben Duckett in his first over, Ashwin went on to dismiss Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope before claiming the wicket of English captain Ben Stokes.

During the post-lunch session, Ashwin took a brief moment to dismiss Foakes and achieve his 36th five-wicket haul, setting a new record for an Indian player in Test history.

Most Test fifers for India

R Ashwin - 36 fifers in 100 matches

Anil Kumble - 35 fifers in 132 matches

Harbhajan Singh - 25 fifers in 103 matches

Kapil Dev - 23 fifers in 131 matches

BS Chandrasekhar - 16 fifers in 58 matches

Thanks to Ashwin's exceptional bowling performance, India has managed to limit England to 157 for 8 in 37 overs, with Joe Root and Shoaib Bashir remaining unbeaten at the crease.

Currently, the visitors are trailing India's first innings total by 102 runs, facing the possibility of a humiliating innings defeat to wrap up their tour.

Also Read| IND vs ENG: Why is Rohit Sharma not on the field on Day 3 of 5th Test? BCCI reveals reason

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
